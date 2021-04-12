Maharashtra govt nod to utilise 30 percent district plan funds for Covid-19

Crowd lined for Remdesivir Injection at Chemists Association of Pune District on Saturday amid weekend lockdown in the city. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The state government on Monday allowed 30 per cent funds allocated for district planning committees to be utilised to combat Covid-19. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

During the meeting, Pawar reviewed the state’s Covid preparedness. “Maharashtra will not allow shortage of funds and manpower to come in the way of fighting Covid-19. The government is determined to effectively tackle the challenges arising out of the pandemic.”

A step in that direction is to allow 30 per cent of district plan funds to be used for Covid-19 measures, he said. It will be based on requirement at every district level.

Considering the shortage of Remdesivir, the government asked districts to strictly monitor its supply and utilisation through hospitals. The drug will be provided by distributors to hospitals.

Pawar urged district officials to crack the whip against its misuse, saying, ” Remdesivir supply and distribution should be thoroughly monitored and lapses should be plugged urgently.”

Maintaining that the next 15 days are crucial, Pawar said, “All the necessary medical infrastructure should be streamlined. It will be done on war footing.”

The government has acquired additional beds for Covid patients in private hospitals. To ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen, permission has been given to hospitals to install liquid oxygen plants in their premises.

The funds will be provided through National Health Mission, Public Health Department and State Disaster Relief Fund.