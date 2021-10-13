Maharashtra govt nod to two housing complexes for judges

The state law and judiciary ministry has given administrative approvals to two housing complexes of judges at Malabar Hill and Mazgaon. Both of them will together cost Rs 440 crore.

The government had also sanctioned redevelopment of Land End in Malabar Hill area and given administrative approval for a housing complex for judges, and a fund of Rs 67.35 crore was sanctioned. Now houses for 56 judges will be constructed here at a cost of Rs 280 crore. The existing bungalows will be demolished.

The judicial complex at Mazgaon will costs Rs 160.12 crore. The houses will have rooftop solar electric generation units and rainwater harvesting facility. The law and judiciary ministry will construct three towers here.