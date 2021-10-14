Maharashtra govt nod to scrapping Police Naik rank

The Maharashtra home department has given in-principle approval to scrapping the post of Police Naik so that police constables can go up to the rank of Police Sub-Inspector by the time they retire.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tweeted that in a meeting on Thursday, the in-principle nod was given to the proposal submitted by the DGP.

Currently, a police officer who joins the force as a constable can rise up to an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) rank by the time they retire. They go from constable to police naik rank to head constable to ASI rank, when they generally retire after more than 30 years of service.

The proposal sought removal of the Police Naik post so that an officer can reach the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) rank – a rank above ASI – by the time they retire. This will help them get better pay and post-retirement benefits.