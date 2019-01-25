Maharashtra govt nod to Rs 2,900 crore aid for farmers

THE STATE government on Thursday sanctioned a compensation package of Rs 2,900 crore for farmers who have suffered crop loss due to the prevailing drought in the state. Also, the government gave approval to the setting up of cattle camps in the affected areas.

The decisions were taken at the Cabinet sub-committee meeting headed by Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil. “The government has decided to provide Rs 2,900 crore as compensation to help farmers cope with drought. It has also given consent to set up cattle camps,” Patil told mediapersons.

On October 30, last year, the government had declared 151 of the 355 talukas in the state as drought affected.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought a financial aid of Rs 7,962 crore from the Centre for the drought-hit areas. Officials said that while the Centre has given its nod to the proposal, it will be around a month for the money to be released. Thus, the government decided to provide funds from its own treasury to ensure immediate relief to the farmers.

“The district collectors, revenue officials and financial institutions have been told to start the process of disbursement of the funds, which would be directly credited to the bank accounts of the farmers,” said an official.

With the situation in drought-hit talukas likely to become even more dismal at the end of winters, the government has directed the district collectors to give permission for setting up of cattle camp wherever necessary. At these camps, where farmers can bring their animals, the government will provide both drinking water and fodder.

The Cabinet sub-committee also gave its nod to several projects to tackle the shortage of drinking water and fodder. These include all defunct pipelines that carry drinking water to village water tanks or taps being repaired and laying of new pipelines.

Patil further said: “Two years ago, NGOs willing to run cow shelter homes were given Rs 1 crore each financial assistance by the government. The condition was they should shoulder the responsibilities of taking care of cows and cattle during drought. Under this scheme, at least five major cow shelter homes have come forward to accommodate cattle and cows in the drought-hit regions.” Also, orders have been given to restore power connections in drought-hit areas where electricity bills have not been paid.

Moreover, the government has given permission to cultivate fodder in non-agriculture land along dams and riverbanks to overcome shortage. Under the National Agriculture Development Yojna, 10,000 quintal seeds have been provided to affected farmers and sowing completed on 35,000 hectares. To promote and engage the farmers in hydroponic fodder, 50 per cent subsidy has been sanctioned, said officials.