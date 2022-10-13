scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Maharashtra govt nod for higher compensation to farmers who give land for power projects

For land that will come under power lines, the farmer or landowner will get additional 30 per cent compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

THE MAHARASHTRA Cabinet on Wednesday approved a move to extend compensation amount to farmers that is double the ready reckoner rate for the land used for the construction of an electricity tower by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Mahatransco).

According to sources in the Power department, farmers often hesitate to give up their land for power projects due to the low compensation package. “We don’t acquire the land for this but only use it. So, the compensation package offered is lower. However, farmers face losses in terms of land and crop. Due to the unwillingness of farmers, the project gets delayed. To avoid this and to ensure that farmers willingly cooperate with us, we have taken the decision to

give more compensation,” said an official from the Power department.

As per the cabinet decision, the state government will offer compensation for the area of land used. It will either be double the ready reckoner rate or the average rate of land transactions in the last three years, whichever is more. For the land that will come under power lines, the farmer or landowner will get additional 30 per cent compensation, as no construction can be carried out in the pathway of power lines. This will be applicable for high-voltage power lines with capacity of 66 kV or more.

The amount will be directly deposited in the account of the concerned farmer or land owner. This will be applicable to all ongoing as well as new proposed projects of Mahatransco. “We are hopeful that the new compensation package will help push forward Mahatransco’s projects,” said the official.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 12:12:01 am
