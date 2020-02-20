Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Maharashtra govt mulls plan to provide cheaper power to industries

Written by Vishwas Waghmode | Mumbai | Published: February 20, 2020 3:03:12 am
Sources in the government said power tariffs to industrial consumers are higher in the state compared to Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In an attempt to attract industries, the state government is mulling a proposal to provide power at cheaper rates to industries by purchasing it from power companies and then distributing it through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Sources in the government said power tariffs to industrial consumers are higher in the state compared to Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“It is being considered whether MIDC can purchase electricity from power companies and distribute it at cheaper rates to industries…,” an official said. The government currently gives some concessions in power tariffs to industrial units in Marathawada and Vidarbha.

Sources said Industries Minister Subhash Desai has called a meeting of MIDC officials, industry representatives, energy department and others on Thursday. “We need to study whether it can be a feasible commercial model, which can be self-sustainable…,” the official said.

