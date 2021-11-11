Maharashtra govt insensitive towards issues of MSRTC employees: Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to immediately step in and resolve the ongoing strike called by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees across the state.

MSRTC employees have been on strike since October 25 demanding the merger of the corporation with the state government so that they will be treated as government employees and be able to avail salaries and benefits available to government servants. Of 250 bus depots across Maharashtra, around 247 have shut operations.

“The government is extremely insensitive. They have turned a blind eye towards the problems of employees,” Fadnavis said. He added, “Several employees have also died by suicide as their salaries were not paid on time. This does not augur well for a state like Maharashtra. Had the government immediately addressed the matter, such protests would not have taken place.”

Saying that nobody has reached out to the employees’ organisation to discuss their problems, he advised the Uddhav Thackeray-led government not to treat the staffers as rivals and bring a logical end to the issues.

MSRTC buses remain parked at the depots as the employees have gone on a strike. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) MSRTC buses remain parked at the depots as the employees have gone on a strike. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Thousands of MSRTC employees are protesting at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. BJP’s Kirit Somaiya has also expressed solidarity with the staffers. “The BJP will fight for the rights of the employees and ensure that the government responds,” he said.

Ryat Kranti Party leader Sadabhau Khot and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti have also declared their support.

MSRTC officials, however, say that the strike is bad for both the government and the employees as the losses to the tune of Rs 100 crore have already been recorded.

On Wednesday, CM Uddhav Thackeray had made an ardent appeal to the employees to withdraw the strike and return to work.