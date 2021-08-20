Maharashtra govt moves to fill three posts in MPSC

With the chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) set to retire on August 26, the Maharashtra government has put up an advertisement to fill the post. It will also be filling the post of two members of the commission.

MPSC plays an important role in examinations and interviews conducted by the state government for staff recruitment. It has six members, but for a long time only two of these posts were filled, including incumbent chairman Satish Gavai and one member, Dayanand Meshram. Four positions have been vacant and the state recently filled three posts.

The absence of members had created a massive backlog for the commission, which over the past years has had to fill 2,000 government posts. For each post, roughly three persons are interviewed and each interview takes 15 to 20 minutes.

Gavai is retiring after completing 62 years of age. Earlier, retired additional chief secretaries or chief secretaries occupied the post, which is normally held by an IAS officer, but in the last 10 years promotee IAS officers have held the post after they retired. Gavai was an additional chief secretary in the environment department when he retired two years ago from the IAS.

Retired IPS officer Pratap Dighavkar, retired IAS officer Rajeev Jadhav and academic Dr Devanand Shinde were the new members of the commission appointed in August. The Congress had recommended the name of Haj Committee CEO M A Khan, but it was not considered.

Now, with the retirement of Meshram, two posts will be vacant apart from the chairperson’s. Sources said that Chief Secretary S J Kunte may also be a candidate for chairperson when he retires in November.