Maharashtra govt moves HC against CBI summons to Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and DGP Sanjay Pandey

The Maharashtra government Tuesday moved a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against the summons issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey to appear before it in connection with the FIR registered by the agency against NCP leader and former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, through his March 20 letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that then home minister Deshmukh had asked dismissed police officer, Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Singh had also alleged political interference in transfers and postings of police officers.

Soon after it completed preliminary enquiry (PE) in the case as per an April 5 High Court order, the CBI had filed an FIR against Deshmukh and other persons on April 21.

After the Mumbai Police issued summons to CBI director Subodh Jaiswal to appear before the BKC cyber police station in connection with the FIR registered in the “illegal” phone tapping and data leak case, the CBI recently issued a third summons to Kunte and Pandey to appear before it this week.

As per the government’s lawyer, the state’s plea seeking urgent hearing and reliefs is likely to be mentioned before a division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal on Wednesday.