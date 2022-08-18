Maharashtra Govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 25,826 cr on first day of Monsoon Session

August 18, 2022 12:21:40 am
Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 25,826.71 crore on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the state legislature with highest funds – Rs 4,700 crore – being allocated to provide incentive benefits to farmers who have fully repaid short-term crop loan under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme, 2019.
Of the Rs 25,826.71 crore, the government projected expenditure of revenue account worth over Rs 20,041 crore and Rs 5,748 crore worth on capital account. It has not earmarked funds to be released for farmers affected by flood, despite its assurance. Sources said the money available with the relief and rehabilitation department allocated in the Budget would be used for the same.
As per the demands raised by the government, Rs 1,000 crore will be spent on paying interest during construction on loan raised by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for the Nagpur-Mumbai super communication expressway. While Rs 1,000 crore additional fund has been allotted for share capital contribution to MSRDC towards flexi equity for this road, Rs 500 crore have been provided under one umbrella scheme for organising various programmes on the occasion of 75th year of the Independence.
Pushing BJP’s political agenda of honouring those who jailed during Emergency, Rs 119 crore will be spent on paying arrears and monthly honorarium under the scheme that was halted by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Extending special financial assistance for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), hit by the strike of employees a few months ago, the government has reserved Rs 10 crore for fuel expenses of motor vehicles only in the transport commissioner’s office. A provision of Rs 1,000 crore has also been made to distribute demand-related incentives under Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021.
The BJP-led departments got the lion’s share when it came to department-wise demands. While Rs 5,145 crore have been allocated to the cooperation department, Rs 4,700 crore from it will be used to pay incentive benefits to farmers who have fully repaid the short-term crop loan.
In addition, Rs 300 crore have been earmarked for interest rebate scheme and Rs 124 crore towards sugarcane transport and crushing subsidy for crushing of excess sugarcane.
The home department’s demands are worth Rs1,593 crore, followed by women and child welfare department (Rs 1672 crore), rural development (Rs 1301 crore), food and civil supply (Rs 508 crore), tourism (Rs 551 crore), planning (Rs 500 crore) and OBC (Rs 235 crore).
Among departments held by Chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, the public health department topped the list with Rs 2,237 crore allocation, followed by urban development (Rs 886 crore).
Among other demands, Rs 840 crore has been provided as additional fund to urban local bodies as a grant-in-aid receivable according to the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.
Moreover, Rs 8.80 crore will be spent on expenditure on advertisement and publicity of Amnesty Scheme, 2022, implemented by the GST department and Rs 100 crore for the construction of the GST Bhavan building at Wadala in central Mumbai.
While Rs 15 crore will be spent on maintenance and repair of BDD chawls, Rs 75 crore will be spent to celebrate Marathwada Mukti Sangram Amrit Mahotsav.
The Shiv Sena-led MVA government, in the Budget Session held in March, had presented supplementary demands worth Rs 6250.36 crore.
