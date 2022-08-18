scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Maharashtra Govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 25,826 cr on first day of Monsoon Session

Of the Rs 25,826.71 crore, the government projected expenditure of revenue account worth over Rs 20,041 crore and Rs 5,748 crore worth on capital account.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 18, 2022 12:21:40 am
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and BJP's Girish Mahajan arrive at Assembly (Express/Ganesh Shirsekar)

Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 25,826.71 crore on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the state legislature with highest funds – Rs 4,700 crore – being allocated to provide incentive benefits to farmers who have fully repaid short-term crop loan under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme, 2019.

Of the Rs 25,826.71 crore, the government projected expenditure of revenue account worth over Rs 20,041 crore and Rs 5,748 crore worth on capital account. It has not earmarked funds to be released for farmers affected by flood, despite its assurance. Sources said the money available with the relief and rehabilitation department allocated in the Budget would be used for the same.

As per the demands raised by the government, Rs 1,000 crore will be spent on paying interest during construction on loan raised by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for the Nagpur-Mumbai super communication expressway. While Rs 1,000 crore additional fund has been allotted for share capital contribution to MSRDC towards flexi equity for this road, Rs 500 crore have been provided under one umbrella scheme for organising various programmes on the occasion of 75th year of the Independence.

Pushing BJP’s political agenda of honouring those who jailed during Emergency, Rs 119 crore will be spent on paying arrears and monthly honorarium under the scheme that was halted by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Extending special financial assistance for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), hit by the strike of employees a few months ago, the government has reserved Rs 10 crore for fuel expenses of motor vehicles only in the transport commissioner’s office. A provision of Rs 1,000 crore has also been made to distribute demand-related incentives under Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

The BJP-led departments got the lion’s share when it came to department-wise demands. While Rs 5,145 crore have been allocated to the cooperation department, Rs 4,700 crore from it will be used to pay incentive benefits to farmers who have fully repaid the short-term crop loan.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In addition, Rs 300 crore have been earmarked for interest rebate scheme and Rs 124 crore towards sugarcane transport and crushing subsidy for crushing of excess sugarcane.

The home department’s demands are worth Rs1,593 crore, followed by women and child welfare department (Rs 1672 crore), rural development (Rs 1301 crore), food and civil supply (Rs 508 crore), tourism (Rs 551 crore), planning (Rs 500 crore) and OBC (Rs 235 crore).

Advertisement

Among departments held by Chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, the public health department topped the list with Rs 2,237 crore allocation, followed by urban development (Rs 886 crore).

Among other demands, Rs 840 crore has been provided as additional fund to urban local bodies as a grant-in-aid receivable according to the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

Moreover, Rs 8.80 crore will be spent on expenditure on advertisement and publicity of Amnesty Scheme, 2022, implemented by the GST department and Rs 100 crore for the construction of the GST Bhavan building at Wadala in central Mumbai.

Advertisement

While Rs 15 crore will be spent on maintenance and repair of BDD chawls, Rs 75 crore will be spent to celebrate Marathwada Mukti Sangram Amrit Mahotsav.

More from Mumbai

The Shiv Sena-led MVA government, in the Budget Session held in March, had presented supplementary demands worth Rs 6250.36 crore.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 12:21:40 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

4

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

5

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP’s parliamentary board

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
Opinion

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement