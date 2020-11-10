Maharashtra govt mandates use of Marathi language in all central govt offices

According to the Maharashtra Official Languages Act, 1964, Marathi enjoys the status of an official language in the state.

The state government on Tuesday issued orders enforcing use of Marathi language in central government offices Marathi will be used at railway stations, airport, banks, telephone exchanges, all Centre-run undertakings and central government offices.

According to the Maharashtra Official Languages Act, 1964, Marathi enjoys the status of an official language in the state. While the Centre’s tri-language formula makes it mandatory on office to use the regional language, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, in a notification issued on Tuesday, stated that it had been brought to the state’s notice that several Centre-run offices were not adhering to it. “There have been repeated complaints in this regard. Several elected representatives have also raised complaints in this regard,” the notification states.

To enforce the norm, the state government has now ordered district collectorates and the language directorate to obtain a self-declaration form from all central government offices regarding the mandatory use of the regional language every three months and submit a quarterly report in this regard.

Officials said even the previous BJP-led government had issued similar orders. The Shiv Sena-led Marathi language department has been pushing the use of Marathi in the state.

