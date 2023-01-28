Maharashtra govt makes Aadhaar of both students, parents mandatory for school admission

In order to control malpractices during admissions in schools, the Maharashtra government on Friday made submission of Aadhaar card of both students and parents mandatory during the admission process.

The Government Resolution (GR) issued by the school education department on Friday cited a case of corruption in Beed, where bogus students were shown to have got admission. It stated that the government was considering issuing guidelines, which could prevent such instances in future. “Based on the HC order, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of justice P V Hardas to provide recommendations. The committee submitted its report and accordingly the state has issued the guidelines,” it stated.

The GR asked the school management committees to double up as “admission oversee committee” to keep a check on the process. “Admission application of students should be attached with the child’s as well as parents’ Aadhaar Card. If parents are not able to present the Aadhaar Card due to any reason, the concerned child should be given temporary admission on the condition of submitting an Aadhaar Card later. Failure in meeting the guidelines can lead up to the school having to return the grant or even losing the approval,” it added.

Mahnedra Ganpule, spokesperson for Maharashtra State Headmasters Association, said, “Malpractices in admission is a failure of the system. Children should not have to suffer because of it…”.