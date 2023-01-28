scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Maharashtra govt makes Aadhaar of both students, parents mandatory for school admission

The Government Resolution (GR) issued by the school education department on Friday cited a case of corruption in Beed, where bogus students were shown to have got admission. It stated that the government was considering issuing guidelines, which could prevent such instances in future.

The GR asked the school management committees to double up as “admission oversee committee” to keep a check on the process. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Maharashtra govt makes Aadhaar of both students, parents mandatory for school admission
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In order to control malpractices during admissions in schools, the Maharashtra government on Friday made submission of Aadhaar card of both students and parents mandatory during the admission process.

The Government Resolution (GR) issued by the school education department on Friday cited a case of corruption in Beed, where bogus students were shown to have got admission. It stated that the government was considering issuing guidelines, which could prevent such instances in future. “Based on the HC order, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of justice P V Hardas to provide recommendations. The committee submitted its report and accordingly the state has issued the guidelines,” it stated.

The GR asked the school management committees to double up as “admission oversee committee” to keep a check on the process. “Admission application of students should be attached with the child’s as well as parents’ Aadhaar Card. If parents are not able to present the Aadhaar Card due to any reason, the concerned child should be given temporary admission on the condition of submitting an Aadhaar Card later. Failure in meeting the guidelines can lead up to the school having to return the grant or even losing the approval,” it added.

More from Mumbai

Mahnedra Ganpule, spokesperson for Maharashtra State Headmasters Association, said, “Malpractices in admission is a failure of the system. Children should not have to suffer because of it…”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 03:08 IST
Next Story

AMU suspends student who ‘raised religious slogan’ on R-Day

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close