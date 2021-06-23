Maharashtra: Govt looks into possibility of re-starting schools in villages with zero cases

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed the school education department to evaluate the possibility of re-starting school for class X and XII students in villages that have not reported any Covid-19 cases in the last few months.

Thackeray issued the instructions during a review meeting of the department that was also attended by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and other government officials.

Gaikwad said the department has proposed to cover educational expenses of students – from class I to XII – who have lost both parents to Covid. Responding positively to the proposal, Thackeray asked the department to come up with a proposal for the state Cabinet on this. The CM also said a proposal on comparative study of assessment methods of Class XII CBSE exams and Class X state board exams should be submitted before the Cabinet so that a call can be taken on how to assess Class XII state board students.