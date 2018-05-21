Maharashtra govt likely to reduce wages of beedi workers

Following a representation by a delegation from the beedi industry, the state labour department is likely to reduce the daily minimum wages fixed in 2014 for beedi workers in the state. But labour unions say they will protest and even move court, if required. Labour officials said that in November 2014, the state had fixed the daily minimum wages at Rs 210 for workers for rolling 1,000 beedis. But industry representatives claimed they were not consulted before minimum wages were finalised, said an official.

“The representatives have demanded a revision of the minimum wages. They claimed there was an unjustified increase in minimum wages in 2014 and pointed out that while the draft notification mentioned minimum wages of Rs 150, it was revised to Rs 210 in the final notification. The representatives also asserted that they were not heard when the minimum wages were finalised,” the official said.

Another official said after the industry raised the issue last month, a tripartite committee headed by the labour commissioner has been formed to review the minimum wages and to look into the objections of industry representatives and to recommend new minimum wages for the beedi workers. The committee has been told to submit its report in three months.

But labour unions have objected to the move saying the government must ensure that workers get the minimum wages as fixed in 2014. “There is no point in going for a revision as workers are not getting their minimum wages as per the 2014 notification. If the issue is not resolved in next few months, we may even move court,” said Narasayya Adam, former legislator and Centre of Indian Trade Unions leader from Solapur.

