Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for hotels, homestays

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued guidelines with certain riders for opening up of hotels, resorts, homestays and farm-stays, among others.

As per the guidelines issued by the tourism department for hotels and resorts, all travellers may be screened at the entry point for Covid-19 symptoms and only asymptomatic tourists will be allowed. Room service should be contactless. Travellers will be allowed to enter premises only if they have face covers/masks.

The guidelines further said orders should be left outside the room. Communication between guests and staff should be strictly through intercom or mobile phone. CCTV cameras at accommodation unit must be fully functional.

The department also issued guidelines for homestays, B&B and farm-stays. On July 6, in a major fillip to the hospitality sector in the state, hotels, lodges and guesthouses were allowed to reopen from July 8 with a 33 per cent cap on number of guests.

