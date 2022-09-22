scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Maharashtra govt inks MoU with TISS to provide vocational training to 15,000 Class 12 students

According to the information provided by the department, the MoU is aimed at meeting the objective listed under National Education Policy 2020 to take vocational education to 50% of schools, until 2025.

The Maharashtra School Education Department has entered into an MoU with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to provide employment and vocational training to 15,000 students of Class 12 in the state.

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, “The idea is to help students become employable by providing vocational education opportunities. The TISS is in collaboration with over 3,700 companies from different sectors. Students will have the liberty to select the subject of their choice.”

Kesarkar also said there will be aptitude test for all students to gauge their educational inclination.

Under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the state already has the Milap project, going on in collaboration with HCL. A total 34,000 candidates have registered for that programme, out of which 25,000 will gain employment. After the new MoU with TISS, nearly 15,000 students will receive employment and educational opportunities.

Kesarkar also shared that efforts will be taken to increase students’ interest in studies. The department plans to take help of experts to increase reading habit and reduce any stress on students.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 12:59:25 am
