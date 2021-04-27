Maharashtra govt gives nod for panel to supervise BMC’s desalination plant project

A desalination plant turns salt water into water that is fit to drink.

The Maharashtra government has given its approval for the setting up of a five-member committee, which will supervise the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) project of setting up a desalination plant to meet the future requirement of water for the city. The State’s approval for the committee came on Friday, April 23.

The committee will be headed by the municipal commissioner and comprises of the chief engineer of water supply projects as member secretary and two additional municipal commissioners and the deputy municipal commissioner (special engineering) as other members.

In February, the BMC’s Standing Committee and general body had decided to set up the committee and had sent the proposal to the state Urban Development Department for its approval.

Officials from the Water Supply Projects (WSP) department said that the committee will now start working on scrutinizing the unsolicited proposal received for the desalination project. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is expected to be ready within next seven months.

A desalination plant turns salt water into water that is fit to drink.

Shirish Uchgaonkar, chief engineer, WSP department said that the committee was set up according to the provisions in the “Maharashtra Infrastructure Development Enabling Authority Act-2018” (MahaIDEA Act-2018).

Under the act, any private agency can submit unsolicited proposals for development of infrastructure on a public-private partnership basis.

Desalination project is being implemented through “Swiss Challenge Method” under which a project can be awarded to a private firm on an unsolicited proposal. The firm which first submits a proposal is approached directly for negotiations.

The project will require six to eight hectares of land.