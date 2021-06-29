Maharashtra: Idol height capped to 4 feet for Ganesh mandals, processions not allowed on immersion day

The state government on Tuesday issued guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi, making it mandatory for all mandals to take permission from the concerned municipality or local authority and capping maximum idol height at 4 feet. The 11-day festival is expected to commence from September 10. Last year too, the state government restricted the festivities in view of the pandemic.

The state has issued a 13-point charter asking people to observe the festival in a restricted and simple manner. The height of idols should not exceed 4 feet for Ganpati mandals in public places and 2 feet for home pujas. The guidelines state that, if possible, people should worship metal, marble or clay idols at home and idols should be immersed at artificial ponds prepared by the local authority. The state government has said processions on the first day of the festival and on immersion day will not be allowed.

Instead of cultural programmes, organisers have been asked to arrange health and blood donation camps. Large pandals have been asked to ensure that there is no crowding at their locations and have also asked them to create a facility for online darshan.

BJP objects to restrictions

Ashish Shelar of the BJP on Tuesday slammed the state government’s guidelines issued for Ganesh Chaturthi. The former minister and MLA said, “The government has given a free hand to pubs, discos, bars to function. When it comes to Ganesh festival it has imposed stringent rules.”

Shelar added that the guidelines were “one-sided”, and that the government had taken a suo motu decision that was unacceptable.