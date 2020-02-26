Maharashtra: Govt forms panel to formulate draft law to curb crimes against women

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier visited Andhra Pradesh to study the Disha Act, which imposes death penalty for rape and reduces the judgement period in such cases to 21 working days. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier visited Andhra Pradesh to study the Disha Act, which imposes death penalty for rape and reduces the judgement period in such cases to 21 working days.

The Maharashtra government has formed a five-member committee to formulate a draft law to curb crimes against women on the lines of ‘Disha Act’ of Andhra Pradesh. The committee headed by IPS officer Aswati Dorje, Maharashtra Police Academy Director, will have to submit the draft law within 10 days.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier visited Andhra Pradesh to study the Disha Act, which imposes death penalty for rape and reduces the judgement period in such cases to 21 working days.

On Tuesday, Minister of State (Home) Satej Patil tweeted that the committee had been asked to submit the draft within 10 days. The draft law will then be referred to the law department, following which the law on similar lines is likely to be enacted for the state. Besides Dorje, the committee includes DCP (zone V) Niyati Thakkar Dave, Deputy Secretary (Home department) V Bhat, among others.

Soon after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was sworn in, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had spoke about ensuring that crimes against women were dealt with sternly. Later, Deshmukh had said the government was looking to emulate the Act brought in by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Under the Disha Act, investigation into cases of sexual offences have to be completed within seven working days of the crime being registered and trial within 14 days of the chargesheet being filed. The appeal process has to be completed within six months.

