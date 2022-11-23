Maharashtra Govt forms panel to draft textile policy for next five years

The Maharashtra government has decided to create a new textile policy for the state for 2023 – 2028, and has appointed a committee of experts and government officials to study and draft the policy. The state department of cooperation, marketing and textiles issued a government resolution to this effect last week.

On February 15, 2018, the government had come up with Textile Policy 2018 – 23, to give impetus to and promote business in the textile industry. The policy will expire at the end of March 2023. “The textile industry holds a crucial position in the economy of the state. It has high potential to create employment, second only to agriculture. Keeping these aspects in mind, the textile policy was formulated in 2018 for five years. A new textile policy cannot be formed without studying the latest needs of the industry and the reality of its present condition,” the GR said.

The committee will comprise of 24 members, including textile commissioner, director from the Directorate of Marketing in Pune, director from the Directorate of Sericulture in Nagpur, representatives from Maharashtra Energy Development Agency, from Sasmira, from National Institute of Fashion Technology, from the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, and wool manufacturers. It will assess the impact of the Textile Policy 2018 – 2023, the Centre’s policy, new avenues in the industry, and policies of neighbouring states. It will also suggest new measures to expand the silk cultivation in the state and propose new technologies that can be used in the textile industry.