Maharashtra govt extends lockdown till Nov 30, no new activities allowed

On Wednesday, the state government wrote to the Railway authorities seeking to allow the general public to use local train services. (File)

Two days after the Centre extended the lockdown, the Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown till November 30 without allowing any new activities in the latest order.

State Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Thursday issued an order stating that “the activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued.” Kumar added that the state government was satisfied that the state is threatened with the spread of Covid-19. “Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus, the lockdown has been extended till November 30.”

Sources said the government may allow some activities to resume in the coming month. On Wednesday, the state government wrote to the Railway authorities seeking to allow the general public to use local train services. The government plans to reopen local trains for people from the next week. Besides, places of worship, cinema halls and theatres and others are yet to be opened, said sources.

