Maharashtra government extends restrictions till June 1

A police man patrols at the Marine Drive during restrictions imposed by the state government amid surge in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1. (PTI Photo)

A day after state cabinet ministers demanded the continuation of the present restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the restrictions until 7 am on June 1 across the state.

The government has also given powers to local disaster management authorities to decide on imposing general, sector or area-specific restrictions based on local conditions. The existing restrictions are in force till 7 am on May 15.

The new order issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte stated that any person entering the state from any part of the country by any mode of transport will have to carry a negative report for the RT-PCR test conducted within 48 hours before entry to the state. Milk collection, transport and processing will be allowed without restrictions, though its retail sale shall be allowed subject to restrictions imposed on shops dealing with essential items or through home delivery, it added.

“Local district management authority (DMA) may decide to impose further restrictions generally or to specific sectors or specific areas with intimation to state disaster management authority (SDMA) and shall give at least 48 hours of public notice before making such further restrictions applicable,” the order stated.

It said that the local DMA should keep special vigil on rural markets and Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). If they find that people are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour, the DMA may decide to shut the market or impose further restrictions, it added.

Persons engaged in airport, port services and movement of cargo-related medicines or equipment for Covid management will be allowed to travel by the local, mono and metro train, the order stated.