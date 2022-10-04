Maharashtra govt eases curbs on movement of buffaloes

The Maharashtra government has eased restrictions on intradistrict and interdistrict transport of buffaloes, with several conditions in line with the central government’s directions, across the state from now onwards. The move came amidst minimal symptoms and no deaths of buffaloes being reported due to Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Maharashtra.

In order to curb the spread of LSD, on September 8 this year, the Maharashtra government had issued a notification to prohibit the movement of cattle of the Bovine species from the shelters or affected areas to places within or outside the “controlled area”. Based on the central government’s directions, the state government on September 30 deleted the word buffaloes from the notification.

According to the Centre’s directions, the movement of buffaloes from affected areas (within 1km from the epi-centre) across the state has to be crucially monitored, to prevent the spread of the infection. Buffaloes could now be transported from non-infected areas (places other than declared epi-centre) with a routine health certificate.