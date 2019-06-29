CM dept involved in Rs 20,000-cr scam: Opposition

AFTER ACCUSING Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil of wrongdoing, the Opposition on Friday mounted an offensive on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

NCP leader in the Assembly, Jayant Patil, accused the Fadnavis-led urban development department of releasing vast tracts of land, meant for construction of social and affordable housing of the poorer sections, for the benefit of some of the country’s top business families and a clutch of builders.

In a controversial move taken ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the state Cabinet had approved the department’s proposal to lift curbs imposed on the development of vacant lands exempted under the erstwhile Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976. “It is a Rs 20000-crore fraud. Land meant for the housing of the poor has been parcelled out to the rich,” alleged Patil, during a discussion in the Legislative Assembly.

While the Act, which was subsequently repealed for Maharashtra in 2007, had imposed a ceiling limit on the extent of vacant land a person could hold across 64 urban agglomerates in India to prevent “concentration of urban land in a few hands”, it had also contained provisions allowing states to exempt surplus vacant lands from this ceiling limit by imposing stringent conditions on their development.

In Maharashtra, the obligation included surrendering 5 per cent of the tenements (40-80 sq m in size) built on such land free of cost to the government, which were to be used for housing of weaker sections for implementing residential schemes. Further, the state was to have a say in determining the pricing for the sale of the remaining 95 per cent component.

Also, no change of use was permitted for such land. In the case of industrial and agricultural plots exempted from the ceiling limit, there was a rider prohibiting any change of use or trading of such land without government’s prior permission.

But in November last year, the Cabinet had approved a proposal permitting such land holders to “wiggle out of the obligations of surrendering flats or land to the government for affordable housing” on the payment of a premium. Incidentally, the move was even under consideration of the previous Congress government, of which Patil was a Cabinet member.

Patil alleged that dilution had come at the instance of top builders. Top business families, industrial houses, and landowners holding vacant lands in the space-starved Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are set to emerge as the biggest beneficiaries of the move. The region accounts for 5,582 acres of such exempted vacant land. The state government’s move has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Fadnavis did not respond to the allegations.

Meanwhile, Patil also raised an allegation against BJP chief whip Raj Purohit, alleging that he had misused the minister’s official letterhead when he was a minister of state (urban development) in the Shiv Sena-BJP led government in 1998.

According to Patil, then MoS (urban development) had issued an official letter to a Pune builder stating that the vacant surplus land he held was exempted. “I have a response from the department that no such file or matter was ever processed. The department’s response was availed under the Right to Information Act,” said Patil. When contacted, Purohit said that he does not remember any such letter. “Let him make allegations. I am not answerable to him,” he added.