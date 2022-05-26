scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra: 2.44 lakh posts lying vacant in various depts and Zilla Parishad, reveals RTI

The number of vacancies is higher in the departments under the jurisdiction of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, the query revealed.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 26, 2022 12:19:17 am
maharashtra govt jobs zilla parishadThe total number of sanctioned posts in 29 government departments and Zilla Parishad is 10,70,840 of which 8,26,435 are filled while 2,44,405 are vacant. (File)

As many as 2.44 lakh posts are vacant in various departments and Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra, according to the response received to an RTI query submitted to the Maharashtra government.

The total number of sanctioned posts in 29 government departments and Zilla Parishad is 10,70,840 of which 8,26,435 are filled while 2,44,405 are vacant.

Anil Galgali, an RTI activist, had filed an application on May 11 seeking information on sanctioned posts and vacancies in all categories of posts under the government of Maharashtra. In response, the General Administration Department provided information on vacancies till December 31, 2020.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The total sanctioned posts in the Home Department is 2,92,820 out of which 46,851 are vacant. Similarly, the total sanctioned posts of Public Health Department are 62,358 out of which 23,112 posts are vacant. There are several other departments in which a substantial number of posts are lying vacant.

More from Mumbai

Best of Express Premium

Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
‘Alwar ka maalik’: Jitendra Singh, Rahul aide and Sonia political p...Premium
‘Alwar ka maalik’: Jitendra Singh, Rahul aide and Sonia political p...
(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik PatelPremium
(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik Patel
More Premium Stories >>

The number of vacancies is higher in the departments under the jurisdiction of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, the query revealed.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement