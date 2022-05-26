Maharashtra: 2.44 lakh posts lying vacant in various depts and Zilla Parishad, reveals RTI

As many as 2.44 lakh posts are vacant in various departments and Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra, according to the response received to an RTI query submitted to the Maharashtra government.

The total number of sanctioned posts in 29 government departments and Zilla Parishad is 10,70,840 of which 8,26,435 are filled while 2,44,405 are vacant.

Anil Galgali, an RTI activist, had filed an application on May 11 seeking information on sanctioned posts and vacancies in all categories of posts under the government of Maharashtra. In response, the General Administration Department provided information on vacancies till December 31, 2020.

The total sanctioned posts in the Home Department is 2,92,820 out of which 46,851 are vacant. Similarly, the total sanctioned posts of Public Health Department are 62,358 out of which 23,112 posts are vacant. There are several other departments in which a substantial number of posts are lying vacant.

The number of vacancies is higher in the departments under the jurisdiction of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, the query revealed.