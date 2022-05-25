Investment commitments worth Rs 30,379 crore signed in Davos: Maharashtra govt

THE DELEGATION of ministers and officers from the Maharashtra government, who are in Davos for the World Economic Forum, 2022 in the 10th edition of its Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 programme, signed 23 MoUs aggregating into investments amounting to USD 4 billion (Rs 30,379 crore).

The MoUs signed in the Maharashtra Pavilion at Davos will potentially generate more than 66,000 jobs, said a statement issued by the government.

Of the committed investments, over 55 per cent are Foreign Direct Investments from countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, the USA, and Japan and includes investments in sectors like pharmaceuticals and medical device, IT, data centres, textiles, food processing and steel among others.

A total of 10 editions of these programmes have been organised with 121 MoUs as of today, bringing the total investment in the state to Rs 2.2 lakh crore (USD 29 billion) with a potential to generate almost 4,00,000 jobs.

In the previous nine editions, over the past two years, 98 MoUs were signed which are now at various stages of implementation.

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Energy Minister Nitin Raut, IAS officers Ashish Kumar Singh, Baldev Singh, Vijay Singhal, Dr P. Anbalagan and PD Malikner were present during the ceremony along with industry representatives from the signing companies.

Key Highlights of the 10th edition of Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 include investments by major textile players such as Indorama Corporation and Indocount Industries Limited in Maharashtra’s textile hubs of Nagpur and Kolhapur, respectively.

Microsoft will invest to establish Data Centres in Pune with an investment amount to the tune of Rs 3,200 crore. Sinarmas Pulp and Paper Private Limited of Indonesia will invest Rs 10,500 crore in Raigad. Food and Agro-processing will also receive a major thrust as Havmor Ice Creams is setting up an ice cream manufacturing unit in Pune.