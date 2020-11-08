Maharashtra govt cracks down on Maratha protesters

Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha hold a protest at the collector’s office in Mumbai. (Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

The Maharashtra government on Saturday cracked down on Maratha organisations that had planned agitations called ‘Akrosh Morcha’ or ‘Mashal Morcha’.

Activists had earlier in the day assembled at the temple town Pandharpur. They were to march from Pandharpur to the Mantralaya in Mumbai. However, the state government implemented Section 144 disallowing assembly of more than five persons. The police detained activists on the spot.

Shiv Sangram president Vinayak Mete said, “The government was suppressing the rights of Marathas. The agitation was peaceful. It was to demand the long pending right of reservation. We believe Congress minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee, cannot pursue the matter. He should be divested from the charge of cabinet sub-committee head on Maratha reservation.”

In Mumbai, Maratha Kranti Morcha activists assembled at the collector’s office in Bandra. They were to march up to Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. They wanted to submit a memorandum to the CM. To avoid any untoward incident, the government had deployed additional forces outside Matoshree. The activists were detained at Vasai, Virar.

