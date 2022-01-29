Maharashtra govt: Will wait for MAT order in case of transfer of 187 cops

A day after The Indian Express reported about the differences between Maharashtra Acting DGP Sanjay Pandey and Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale over the transfer of 187 Mumbai Police personnel, the government on Friday sought to play down the differences between its two senior officers.

Government officials said that the issue between the 187 officers who sought transfer, which was granted by Pandey, and Nagrale, who refused to relieve them citing shortage of personnel, now rests with the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT).

“Pandey has already issued the transfer order and now the question of relieving them will depend on what MAT orders and if any further legal remedy is sought by either party. The DGP is no longer involved in the issue,” said an official.

However, the MAT on January 24 had asked Pandey to file an affidavit on the issue. Sources said Pandey may not take an “opposing stance” in the affidavit, as the matter no longer involves him.

An official said that the 187 personnel had earlier sought transfer from the Mumbai Police to across Maharashtra, citing various reasons, including medical issues.

Their transfer order was issued by the Police Establishment Board (PEB) last December, though Nagrale had not signed on it. Eventually, Nagrale had refused to relieve the officers on the ground that no substitute has been offered for these personnel. He had further said that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he needed the manpower.

An official said, “Though the transfer order is out, relieving officers under his Commissionerate is the prerogative of Nagrale, who is the unit commander. The officers who want their transfers have approached MAT for relief. We will wait to see what MAT decides.”

A senior official said that another option they could look into is to use the services of some of the 300 personnel being trained at the Maharashtra Police Academy. “If the issue is regarding shortage of personnel, the 187 personnel can be substituted by the trainees from MPA once their training is over in a month’s time,” the official added.

Differences has emerged between the DGP and the Mumbai Police commissioner over the issue of the transfer of these 187 officers. While hearing the plea by these officers, the MAT on January 20 had observed, “…there appears to be disharmony between the DGP and the commissioner, for which this is not the forum.”

Further, in its latest hearing on January 24, MAT had told Pandey to file an affidavit by January 31, explaining what compelled him to transfer the 187 personnel on the basis of request, without giving substitutes and why Nagrale was not consulted.