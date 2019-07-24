Maharashtra: Govt clears 1st phase of Rs 4,293-crore Marathwada water grid project

The state Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for the first phase of Rs 4,293-crore Marathwada Water Grid Project to mitigate water woes in the region. The first phase of the project will be rolled out on a pilot basis in Aurangabad and Jalna districts. The Cabinet has also given a go ahead for the bidding process on the basis of hybrid annuity for setting up the water grid.

Advertising

Under the hybrid annuity model for irrigation, the state government will spend 60 per cent of the project cost, while developer has to mobilise the remaining capital through various mix of equity and debt. Although the assets of the project will remain with the state, a long-term model to ensure repayment of funds to the developer will be ensured through water used.

Sources in the government said, “The government is taking up the project on a pilot basis in the two districts of Aurangabad and Jalna. The condition is those tendering for the projects is that they will have to bring assured capital for the project. The government would stand a guarantor. We are working to ensure funds would be recovered and repaid over the next 15 years.”

Under the project, water grids and parallel water lines will be constructed, while water purification technology and booster pumps will be installed.

Advertising

Marathwada, comprising eight districts, has traditionally been a low-rainfall area and the grid project aims to create an integrated piped network to supply water for drinking, industrial and agricultural purposes all through the year.

The state government will also seek the help of Israel government’s Mekorot Development and Enterprises Company for the project, sources said. In January 2019, state government had signed an MoU with the Israel government for technical expertise on the Marathwada Grid Project. The advanced technology, sources said, would help to maximise the available water effectively and plug losses due to evaporation and unscientific distribution in the catchment areas.

“The pipeline, which will be laid for the water grid in Aurangabad, will be 737 km long, while that in Jalna district will be 458.29 km long,” a source said.

A senior secretary, without wishing to be named, said, “ It is our endeavour to promote private-public partnership in the irrigation and agriculture sectors as done in infrastructure. But we will have to wait and see the response of private players.”

Nod for Rs 100-crore cooking gas scheme

The Cabinet had approved Rs 100 crore for providing cooking gas connections to families in 14 drought-hit districts of the state, which are also known for highest number of farmer suicides.

Taking forward its ‘Chul Mukt, Dhur Mukt’ (Smoke-free campaign), the government has decided to provide cooking gas connections to 41 lakh families, which are still using coal and wood for cooking, by March 31, 2020.