Maharashtra govt can’t distance itself from MLAs’ suspension, should apologize: Fadnavis

The BJP has demanded the Maharashtra government apologize in the wake of the Supreme Court’s revocation of the suspension of its 12 MLAs, and warned that any “attempt to disrespect” Friday’s court verdict would be tantamount to “breakdown of Constitutional machinery”.

“The MVA government should unconditionally apologize to the people of Maharashtra for abusing the power and indulging in an unconstitutional and undemocratic act,” Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis told reporters on Friday.

“The decision to suspend the 12 BJP MLAs was taken by the three-party (Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena) coalition government. The government moved a resolution in the state Assembly and got it passed forcibly through voice vote. The opposition was not even allowed to speak on the matter,” the former chief minister said.

Fadnavis termed as “not convincing nor acceptable” the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s “attempt to distance itself from its wrong conduct” by projecting the suspension as the Assembly speaker’s decision. “When a resolution is mooted in the Assembly by the ruling party, it has the consensus of the top leadership. We have reasons to believe a major decision would not have been possible without the consent of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and other senior ministers.

“The suspension of BJP MLAs was a well-orchestrated and executed plan. It was plotted with an objective to undermine the BJP’s strength in the Assembly. Every individual who faced suspension was carefully shortlisted as they were the most vocal against the MVA government on the floor of the Assembly,” the Opposition leader alleged.

“A false story based on the imagination of a handful of ruling MVA members was created and dramatically narrated in the assembly. Based on these the MLAs were suspended, which was against the basic legislative process.”

Fadnavis also said the revocation of the suspension was a tight slap on the face of the state government, “which had been rampantly abusing power by grossly violating the legislature, the Constitution and the democratic process”.

The BJP leader said his party believed that the legislature’s working should remain outside courts’ domain, a sentiment he said the Supreme Court verdict had also voiced.

“The Supreme Court had urged the 12 MLAs to file applications before the speaker seeking the withdrawal of their suspension. But the state government outright rejected the suggestion.” As a result, Fadnavis added, “the SC had to step in.”