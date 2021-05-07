Maharashtra govt cannot shed its responsibilities on Maratha quota: BJP MP Bhosale

Earlier, Shiv Sangram president Vinayak Mete warned of a state-wide agitation to protest the scrapping of Maratha reservation. (File Photo)

BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Friday said that the Maharashtra government cannot absolve itself from the responsibilities of fulfilling the commitment given to the Maratha community on reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

In his first response since the Supreme Court struck down the Maharashtra law granting reservation to the Maratha community in admissions and government jobs in the state, Bhosale said, “The Marathas should stop ministers and elected members and ask them about reservation. They should not be allowed to move freely.”

He added, “Although the SC has given the verdict, the state government should explain why the Maratha reservation failed the legal trial. Where was the government lacking in presenting its case in the apex court?”

“We will launch another agitation to demand reservation. The lockdown ends on May 15. So, the first protest rally will be held in Beed district of Marathwada region,” Mete said.

Vinod Patil, a Maratha organisation leader, has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. “We will file a review petition within 30 days. Every state has the right to determine which community gets reservation under extraordinary situation. Secondly, after enforcing 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section reservation, the ceiling of 50 per cent reservation is already surpassed. So why single out Maratha reservation?” he said.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has urged the state government to draw up a counter-strategy after consulting Supreme Court and High Court lawyers to restore the reservation.