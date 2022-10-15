Maharashtra: Govt cancels projects worth Rs 850 cr, says works allotted to favour NCP

THE MAHARASHTRA government has cancelled development projects worth Rs 850 crore in rural parts of the state. The projects, mostly related to basic facilities, were sanctioned after April 1, 2021 but work order is yet to be issued or work is yet to start.

The state government claimed the projects were cancelled to correct a “wrong” of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which it said over two and half years of its rule saw unequal fund distribution with areas where NCP MLAs had won being favoured.

After the formation of the new government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the two-member cabinet had stayed all the schemes and sought information of works awarded. After reviewing the works, the state government has now decided to cancel works even from the previous fiscal.

“After the review, I realised that the previous government’s finance minister and rural development minister unequally distributed the funds for works under 2515 column head. I was the former minister, but I did not get a single rupee in these years. Only one party received funds and even those within the Shiv Sena and Congress were unhappy,” said Maharashtra’s Rural Development Department Minister Girish Mahajan while speaking to The Indian Express.

Mahajan said that soon new works will be awarded and he will ensure that the backlog of the last two and half years is filled. Mahajan said that works worth Rs 850 crore have been cancelled to correct the wrong of the previous MVA government. He targeted former Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and former Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushreef, both from the NCP.

When asked why the works from the previous fiscal have also been cancelled, Mahajan claimed that even then the works were allotted only in constituencies of NCP MLAs. The cancelled works fall under the scheme meant for ‘Providing Basic Facility to the Rural Area suggested by Representatives’ which is better known as 2515-1238.

The works under this include storm water drainage; improvement of combustion and burial ground; construction of guard walls, gram panchayat office; garbage depot in villages; facilities for primary processing; planting and protection of trees in public places; social hall / community temple, public toilets, construction of gymnasium / akhada, shelter shed; construction of library, construction of river basin, garden and beautification, streetlights and beautification of chowkies, among others.

NCP reacted strongly to the decision, claiming it shows the true “anti-development” nature of the government. “The government is jeopardising the developmental works to settle personal scores. They have stopped funds for rural areas and it shows the true anti-development nature of this government,” said chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.