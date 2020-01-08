Maharashtra: Govt cancels APMC expert directors’ appointment

The move assumes significance as the previous BJP-led government had made serious attempts to gain control over the cooperatives sector, the backbone of the Congress and NCP, in the state. The move assumes significance as the previous BJP-led government had made serious attempts to gain control over the cooperatives sector, the backbone of the Congress and NCP, in the state.

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led state Cabinet on Tuesday cancelled the then Devendra Fadnavis-led government’s decision to appoint expert directors on Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) in the state.

Officials from the Marketing Department said the government has also decided to exclude the provision made in 2015 in the Maharashtra Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act 1963. “The appointments of the expert directors in the APMCs were made from June 2015. The state Cabinet has also given approval to promulgate an ordinance to cancel the provision included in the Act in 2015,” said an official.

The move assumes significance as the previous BJP-led government had made serious attempts to gain control over the cooperatives sector, the backbone of the Congress and NCP, in the state. The Congress and NCP, then in opposition, had vehemently opposed the move and accused the BJP of seeking a back door entry into these committees for its party workers.

Sources in the government said Congress and NCP continue to hold sway over 300 APMCs, the predominantly rural socio-economic centres of power in Maharashtra. Most Congress and NCP leaders, who have high stakes in the various cooperative institutions, are in power and seem to be making attempts to undo the decisions taken by the previous government, said an official.

