Maharashtra govt calls insurers, hospitals over claim delays

The meeting at Mantralaya discussed evolving a clear protocol for claim approvals during treatment and improving coordination between hospitals and insurers.

Amid complaints of delayed insurance claims and inflated medical bills, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday held a meeting with insurance companies, private hospitals and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India to streamline the medical insurance process.

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said the state has also begun inspections of private hospitals to identify cases where patients face difficulties with insurance approvals, billing disputes or claim rejections.

The meeting at Mantralaya discussed evolving a clear protocol for claim approvals during treatment and improving coordination between hospitals and insurers.

“With the rise in private insurance coverage and advanced treatment facilities in cities like Mumbai and Pune, coordination between hospitals and insurers must improve so that patients do not suffer,” Abitkar said. Hospitals have been directed to register on the IRDAI portal and regularly update information. The government is also examining fixing a defined time frame for claim approvals to reduce delays.