Maharashtra govt begins process to suspend Param Bir, DCP-rank officer

THE MAHARASHTRA government has initiated the process for the suspension of IPS officer Param Bir Singh and a deputy commissioner of police-rank officer of Mumbai Police against whom FIRs were registered in connection with charges of extortion.

Sources said that three days ago, a report containing details of specific charges against each officer was sent from the DGP’s office to the Maharashtra Home Department following which the process began.

An official said, “The decision to suspend Singh and another DCP-rank officer was taken after their names featured in a couple of places in the report in connection with the extortion charges. However, since these are senior officers, the proposal will go to the CM, who will take the final call. It will come only next week when the chief minister comes back from hospital.”

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for a cervical complaint, and is likely to undergo surgery.

In the last week of September, Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey had proposed to the state home department that a total of 25 officers including Param Bir Singh, four DCP-rank officers and several ACP-rank officers booked on charges of extortion in five FIRs should be suspended. The department, however, was of the view that all officers could not be painted with the same brush and the exact roles of officers were necessary to determine if they should be suspended.

Accordingly, the file was sent back by the home department seeking more details and specific roles of each of the policemen.

The DGP sent the file back three days ago and now the home department is planning the suspension of Singh and the DCP, instead of the 25 officers whose names had figured in the earlier list.

Singh (59), who was last posted as DG Home Guards, has been on leave from May. The CID has tried to locate him to serve arrest warrants but he has not been found at any of the residences that police have on record. There have been three Non Bailable Warrants issued against Singh. Other than the five FIRs, there are two departmental open enquiries against him.

The first FIR against Singh and 16 other police officers was registered by Akola police based on a complaint by inspector Bhimrao Ghadge. The list of accused includes two DCPs, Parag Manere and Sanjay Shinde. Following this, on July 23, an FIR was registered at the Marine Drive police station where the accused included DCP Akbar Pathan. Pathan subsequently challenged the FIR in the Bombay HC where the matter is currently being heard. The next day, another FIR was registered by Kopri police where Singh along with DCP Manere and three civilians were named.

On July 31, an FIR was registered by Thane police against 27 others including six police officials. The list of accused included DCP Deepak Deoraj, currently posted with the Maharashtra cyber police.

The fifth and as yet final FIR was registered at the Goregaon police station on August 22 against Singh and dismissed cop Sachin Waze along with four civilians.