scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Maharashtra: Govt asks universities to offer four-year UG courses in line with NEP

In a government resolution (GR) issued late Tuesday, the state higher and technical education department asked all universities to formulate regulations for the same.

According to the recommendations, a student should have option to exit or leave the four-year course after each year.

FROM THE next academic year, expected to begin in June 2023, all undergraduate (UG) degree programmes in Maharashtra will have a tenure of four years, as per the National Education Policy, 2020.

In a government resolution (GR) issued late Tuesday, the state higher and technical education department asked all universities to formulate regulations for the same.

It also shared recommendations made by the state-level committee headed by Dr Ravindra Kulkarni, former pro-vice chancellor of Mumbai University (MU), preparing a roadmap for implementation of the NEP.

According to the recommendations, a student should have option to exit or leave the four-year course after each year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...Premium
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...
MCD elections: AAP wins, BJP out but not down in DelhiPremium
MCD elections: AAP wins, BJP out but not down in Delhi
RBI hikes key interest rate by 35 bps: what does this mean?Premium
RBI hikes key interest rate by 35 bps: what does this mean?
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans

For example, a student will get a certificate if exiting after completing first year, diploma if exiting after two years, bachelor’s degree after three years and bachelor’s degree (honors/reserach) after completing four years.

These exists (except the final year) would be possible after completing a bridge course, which would train student in employment skills.

Also, students should be allowed to choose the semesters – six in all – they want to join. If one joins the course in semester 1, the student would be allowed to exit only after completing semester 2.

Advertisement

The one entering the course in semester 3 would be allowed to leave only after completing semester 4.

This would hold true for semesters 5 and 6 too.

However, many, especially teachers, have raised concerns about the recommendations.

Dr Madhu Parajape, general secretary of Bombay University and College Teachers Union (BUCTU), said: “The government has failed to show any commitment toward financial aspects of these reforms in terms of fees and grants given to aided colleges. Instead, by allowing a student to leave the course in between, the government will encourage dropping out of higher education. There is already a shortage of manpower due to the government’s failure in filling up vacant posts of teachers.”

Advertisement

BUCTU had last month taken part in the three-day protest by All India Teachers Federation against NEP, outside the UGC office in Delhi.

Many teachers also pointed out the absence of academic councils and boards of studies in most universities, which are responsible to prepare a new curriculum for the reforms.

While such bodies are being set up in many state universities, MU still awaits the election process to start.

The universities, however, are confident of implementing the recommendations.

Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Shivaji University in Kolhapur,  D T Shirke, who is currently holding the additional charge of MU V-C, said: “There is adequate time to introduce the changes. The national curriculam framework too is ready for reference.”

More from Mumbai

Dr R S Mali, former Vice Chancellor of Kaviyatri Bahinabai North Maharashtra University in Jalgaon, said, “The universities are prepared. All have been aware of the impending changes and with a prescribed roadmap, implementing the reforms should not be an issue.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 06:02:45 am
Next Story

Lumpy Skin Disease: Over 2,000 animals died in state last week despite 100% vaccination of cattle

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close