Maharashtra govt asks junior colleges to hold public speaking contest on its schemes

AHEAD OF the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, the Devendra Fadnavis government has asked all junior colleges in the state to hold public speaking competitions on its flagship schemes.

The state school education department had on July 24 issued orders in this regard, requiring all the 7,100 junior colleges in Maharashtra to organise such competitions.

Further, the best three speakers in each college will qualify for an inter-college competition at the taluka level, from where the candidates would advance for an oratorical competition at the district and later at the state level. The state government has set aside Rs 1.31 crore for the competitions.

But just as the department justified the move by saying that it was being done to enhance leadership qualities among the youth, the Opposition has raised the red flag.

Questioning the timing of the move, the Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of misusing the official machinery for election campaign. “This is a ploy of the BJP and the RSS to engage young students and their parents for their own political campaign. The government machinery is being used for the process. This is politics of the lowest order,” said Nana Patole, state Congress campaign committee chief.

With the department order stating that the competition is to be held between August 1 and August 30, the Congress has alleged that this had been planned keeping in mind the election model code of conduct. “We are planning to meet the Governor seeking his intervention. We expect him to take serious cognizance and issue directives to the government to withdraw the orders,” said Patole.

Congress leader Sanjay Lakhe-Patil pointed out that the topics of discussion in the competitions were in no way related to the academic curriculum of the students.

As topics for the competitions, the government order lists various flagship schemes of the Centre and the state — Pradhan Mantri Jandhan Yojana, Swacchh Bharat Abhiyaan, Nirmal Gram Abhiyaan, Shramdaan, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushmaan Bharat, Housing for All, Employment Guarantee Scheme, Mudra scheme, crop insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri (Mukhya Mantri) Gram Sadak Yojana, Jalyukt Shivar, skill development programme and good governance.

When contacted, School Education Minister Ashish Shelar said the Opposition should not draw the initiative into the political arena. “There is nothing political about it. The competitions are being held with a view to enhance the elocution skills and for inculcating leadership qualities among our youth. The students’ viewpoint on various public scheme is being sought, and it is for the very first time that such a competition is being held right up to the state level.”

“I can assure the Opposition that the platform will not be used to spread any political ideology. I am appealing to them, especially the Congress, not to politicise the matter,” he added.