Maharashtra govt appeals to migrant workers not to return home: ‘No plans to shut down industrial production’

Migrant workers at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Sunday night. With Maharashtra annoucing a limited lockdown, some migrants workers have decided to return to their hometowns again. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

Maharashtra Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif Wednesday requested migrant labourers to refrain from leaving the state and assured them the government had no plans of shutting down industrial production. The state government’s recent directive of a partial lockdown to control rising Covid-19 cases had prompted many labourers to begin returning to their home states over fears that they would be left without any source of income in the coming month.

“There have been a few instances where migrant labourers have left the state. I request them not to do so and fall prey to rumours,” Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif said after taking charge of the ministry on Wednesday. Under no circumstances will the state government allow the shutting down of factories, industries and businesses in the unorganised sector in this period, Mushrif added.

“…all the workers in the industries as well as the self-employed and the workers in the unorganised sector should have no doubt that the factories and industries in their respective areas will continue to operate regularly following Covid-19 restrictions,” Mushrif added.

He said the state government will make all necessary transportation provisions for workers to reach their workplace. “All public transport systems in the state like buses, trains and private vehicles will be running smoothly in compliance with Covid Prevention Rules. There will be travel arrangements for everyone without any worries. Every worker should do his best to run his or own business regularly,” Mushrif added.