Maharashtra govt announces SOPs for Shiv Jayanti celebrations

The state government on Monday announced standard operating procedures (SOPS) for celebrating Shiv Jayanti in Maharashtra, in view of the Covid-19 situation, allowing 200 persons to march with the ‘Shivjyot’ and a maximum of 500 persons to take part in the Shiv Jayanti celebrations.

The notification issued by the home department said that a lot of Shivbhakts go to forts like Shivneri (the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) to celebrate Shiv Jayanti at midnight and they are expected to follow established protocol.

The home department said that morning rallies, bike rallies , processions are not allowed. Those garlanding Shivaji statues have to follow social distancing norms.