Maharashtra Govt announces concession in stamp duty for property in women’s name

In a move that could give impetus to women’s ownership of property, the state government on Monday announced a concession in stamp duty for registering a property solely in a woman’s name.

Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, announced the concession under the Rajmata Jijau Griha-Swamini Yojana.

“I propose concession in stamp duty of 1 per cent over the prevailing rate exclusively to women provided the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of woman or women only,” said Pawar, adding that the concession will be given from April 1, 2021.

He clarified that in a joint ownership, the concession in stamp duty would not be given if there is a man as a joint owner with the woman. “Both should be women,” he added.

The government used the symbolism of International Women’s Day to announce a slew of other schemes aimed at women in the budget.

The minister announced the Sant Janabai Social Security and Welfare Scheme for women domestic workers, stating that their condition has deteriorated during the lockdown. “I am announcing a seed capital of Rs 250 crore for this purpose. Various welfare schemes will be implemented for women domestic workers from this fund,” he added.

Pawar also announced a scheme for free travel for girl students in rural areas in the name of social reformer Sawitribai Phule. “The state has taken many progressive steps for the education of girls. Education for girls till 12th standard is free. I am now announcing a scheme for free travel of girl students in rural areas, from their villages to schools and colleges by the Maharashtra State Transport buses,” he said.

He added that the state will provide 1,500 environment-friendly CNG and hybrid buses to the State Transport Corporation on a priority basis.

Besides, Pawar announced formation of the first women battalion of the State Reserve Police Force in the country. “To empower women and children, it has been decided to reserve 3% funds from the District Annual Plan. I believe that around Rs 300 crore will be available every year,” he added.