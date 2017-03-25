Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
  • Maharashtra govt announces CID probe into Wakf Board land ‘irregularities’

Maharashtra govt announces CID probe into Wakf Board land ‘irregularities’

| Mumbai | Published: March 25, 2017 12:06:48 am
Maharashtra government on Friday announced a CID probe into the allegations of irregularities in the Wakf Board land dealings. Minister of State for Minority Affairs Dilip Kamble made the announcement in the state Legislative Assembly during reply to budgetary demands.

“The Wakf Board land is utilised for social purpose and welfare of the community. If the land is illegally transferred for other means, a CID probe will find out,” he said. The issue was raised during the debate by MIM legislator Imtiaz Jalil. “There was 93,000 acres of Wakf Board land. But now there is no record of the land available,” he said earlier in the day.

