Maharashtra govt amends protocol: Officials need not rise for convicted MLAs, MPs or those facing inquiries

The state government issued Government Resolution on Tuesday amending its previous directives dated November 20, 2025 which had mandated officials to rise and greet the elected representatives when they arrive for the meeting and depart after its conclusion. (file)

Maharashtra government officials from now on need not rise and greet legislators or parliamentarians who have been convicted or being summoned for an inquiry/hearing or they are present in a government office for election-related processes.

The state government issued Government Resolution on Tuesday amending its previous directives dated November 20, 2025 which had mandated officials to rise and greet the elected representatives when they arrive for the meeting and depart after its conclusion.

“If an elected representative has been convicted in a criminal or other case, or if they have been summoned as an appellant or a party for an inquiry/hearing, or if they are present in a government office for election-related processes (such as filing nomination papers, scrutiny, or hearings), officials are not required to stand up or greet the Member of the Legislative Assembly / Parliament upon their arrival or departure,” stated the amendment introduced on April 28, 2026.