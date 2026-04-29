Maharashtra govt amends protocol: Officials need not rise for convicted MLAs, MPs or those facing inquiries

Earlier in November 2025, the then chief secretary Rajesh Kumar had issued guidelines for government officials to treat legislators or parliamentarians with respect and cordially.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 01:22 PM IST
MaharashtraThe state government issued Government Resolution on Tuesday amending its previous directives dated November 20, 2025 which had mandated officials to rise and greet the elected representatives when they arrive for the meeting and depart after its conclusion. (file)
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Maharashtra government officials from now on need not rise and greet legislators or parliamentarians who have been convicted or being summoned for an inquiry/hearing or they are present in a government office for election-related processes.

The state government issued Government Resolution on Tuesday amending its previous directives dated November 20, 2025 which had mandated officials to rise and greet the elected representatives when they arrive for the meeting and depart after its conclusion.

“If an elected representative has been convicted in a criminal or other case, or if they have been summoned as an appellant or a party for an inquiry/hearing, or if they are present in a government office for election-related processes (such as filing nomination papers, scrutiny, or hearings), officials are not required to stand up or greet the Member of the Legislative Assembly / Parliament upon their arrival or departure,” stated the amendment introduced on April 28, 2026.

The GR issued signed by Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggrawal stated that in such instances, the concerned officials are expected to treat the elected representatives like ordinary citizens, without any special protocol, in accordance with the law, rules, and the prevailing circumstances.

Earlier in November 2025, the then chief secretary Rajesh Kumar had issued guidelines for government officials to treat legislators or parliamentarians with respect and cordially. The amended clause had stated, “Officials should rise and greet Members of the Legislative Assembly / Parliament when they arrive for a meeting and when they depart after the meeting concludes.”

A senior official from the General Administration Department (GAD) stated that the change has only been made with respect to the convicted individuals and those who are facing inquiries. “It is important that the goverment officials behave in an impartial manner. Standing up for those who are being summoned for inquiry would naturally mean that the official is being overtly courteous to the other side which could impact the outcome of the hearing. As a result we have decided to amend the original guidelines,” the official stated.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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