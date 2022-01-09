Maharashtra govt amends previous order to allow salons, gyms to operate with 50% capacity

Maharashtra government on Sunday amended its earlier order and allowed beauty salons and gyms in the state to remain open with 50 per cent capacity from January 10 midnight.

In its order on Saturday, the government had said that beauty salons and gyms will remain closed while allowing only hair-cutting salons to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

A day later, the government revised the order stating that beauty salons are now being grouped with hair-cutting salons to remain open. “In these establishments, only those activities that do not require removal of masks by anyone shall be allowed. Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated,” stated the order issued by Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty.

The order further said that gyms are being allowed to remain open with 50% capacity, subject to use of masks while performing any activity. “Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated,” it added.

Rajesh Tope, Public Health Minister, said the new restrictions have been imposed in the state due to rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 patients. “No new restrictions will be imposed until the demand for oxygen in the state increases and the number of hospital beds decreases,” said Tope while speaking with mediapersons in Jalna.

He further said decision to shut down liquor shops will be taken if crowding is reported. “Also, if crowding is reported in religious places, a decision will be taken in a phase-wise manner,” added Tope.

With cases of Covid-19 rising exponentially, the government had on Saturday announced more stringent measures for the state, including night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am.

In addition, there should be no movement of people in groups of five or more between 5 am to 11 pm, as per the latest restrictions. Restaurants and eateries will be allowed to operate from 8 am to 10 pm and with 50 per cent capacity. Theatres and auditoriums will also operate during the same hours and at same capacity. Shopping malls are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity, according to the order.