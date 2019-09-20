Maharashtra govt allows Maha housing to tap rural areas to build more affordable houses

STRUGGLING TO meet the target of building 19 lakh affordable homes in Maharashtra by 2022 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the state government on Thursday issued orders permitting Maharashtra Housing Development Corporation (Maha Housing), a dedicated state-run corporation, to build affordable houses and plan projects even in rural areas.

The corporation, set up last year, was earlier tasked with planning projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other urban agglomerates in the state.

The PMAY is a flagship scheme of the Narendra Modi government. After winning office in the state in 2014, the BJP government has announced the target of building 19 lakh homes before 2022.

But just as projects for building 14 lakh homes, most in the MMR, have so far been sanctioned under the scheme, sources said that construction has begun for just 4.5 lakh homes.

The corporation was set up to expedite the process. With the help of funds raised through various agencies, including the Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority and urban bodies, it was initially tasked with planning projects to add 5 lakh homes to the overall pool.