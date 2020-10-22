Maharashtra govt allows lawyers to board local trains during non-peak hours

The facility can be availed by lawyers only when such a travel is necessary for professional work.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday allowed lawyers affiliated with the Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa and registered clerks to take local trains during non-peak hours for professional purposes till November 23. The decision, which is on an experimental basis, came at the direction of the Bombay High Court.

Nearly 2,000 lawyers practising in the High Court and various courts in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and registered clerks will benefit from the decision.

Kishore Raje Nimbalkar, secretary of state disaster management department, passed an order on Thursday, stating that lawyers and registered clerks will be allowed to take local trains during non-peak hours before 8 am, between 11 am and 4 pm, and post 7 pm on all working days.

Stating that monthly passes will not be issued, the order added that lawyers will have to buy one-way tickets for every journey after providing the bar council’s identity card.

The facility can be availed by lawyers only when such a travel is necessary for professional work. They will have to follow the Covid-19 protocols.

The High Court will hear the state’s response on allowing lawyers and daily wage workers, vendors and shop employees to use local trains on October 29.

