Maharashtra govt ads skipping PM’s photo, Fadnavis writes to CM Thackeray

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on all government advertisements.

“It has come to our notice that government advertisements released by the Maharashtra government are skipping the pictures of PM,” Fadnavis said in the letter.

As per directives of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2015 and March 18, 2016, it is mandatory for state governments to carry the PM’s picture in all government advertisements on various welfare schemes. Accordingly, the state information and publicity department had issued a circular on August 17, 2017. The government note was circulated across local government bodies and district offices. It was informed that the state government should have in its advertisement the picture of PM and CM.

“Currently, the government has issued an advertisement for food security. Under the scheme, the minimum support price for tur dal procurement has been announcement and processed. The Centre funds the scheme 100 per cent. In spite of that, the state government has skipped the PM’s picture. The government has allowed picture of CM alone,” the letter said. ENS

