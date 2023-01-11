Maharashtra govt accepts Bakshi committee recommendations on pay reform

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday accepted the recommendations of the Bakshi committee report — ‘State Pay Reform Committee report, Volume II’ — to help eliminate pay errors for many posts and benefit officers and employees, the office of the chief minister said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This will cost the state exchequer an additional Rs 240 crore, a statement said.

According to the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission, there was a demand from employees regarding revision of the salary structure. On January 17, 2017, retired additional chief secretary K P Bakshi was appointed to chair the State Pay Revision Committee, the statement added.

“This committee considered 3,739 demands received from officers and employees and also discussed in detail with various departments during January and February 2019,” the statement said. The committee submitted volume I of its report to the government on December 5, 2018. Its recommendations were implemented. Volume II of the committee’s report was submitted on February 8, 2021, which was accepted by the state government on Tuesday.

“The committee has taken into consideration the flaws in the Sixth Pay Commission as well as the demands for hike in the revised pay structure of the Seventh Pay Commission. The revised pay scale will be sanctioned from January 1, 2016. The actual financial benefit will be given from the first day of the month in which the government order is issued,” the statement said.