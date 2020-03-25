Maharashtra: Governor writes to CM over infringement of universities’ autonomy

“These (sic) kind of unwarranted intervention by the department are (sic) in violation of the independent autonomy granted to universities under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act,” said Koshyari, in his letter to Thackeray. “These (sic) kind of unwarranted intervention by the department are (sic) in violation of the independent autonomy granted to universities under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act,” said Koshyari, in his letter to Thackeray.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is the chancellor of all state universities, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressing concerns about the impingement on autonomy of universities by the State Higher and Technical Education Department.

The Indian Express had reported on March 19 about a letter by the department to all 11 non-agricultural universities and the state office of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a centrally sponsored scheme under HRD ministry, to return all balance funds in its accounts to the state finance department.

Academicians had alleged this was the first time that universities, which receive salary grants from the government, were asked to return money.

In his letter to Thackeray, Koshyari said, “These (sic) kind of unwarranted intervention by the department are (sic) in violation of the independent autonomy granted to universities under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act. Besides, the Chancellor’s office was not apprised at any stage prior to the issuance of the above-mentioned directions.”

The letter added, “In my capacity as the chancellor of these state universities, I considered it prudent to bring these issues to your kind notice for necessary action so that sanctity and independence of these institutions of higher learning is not compromised.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.