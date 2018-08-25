Maharashtra Governor reviews metro station plan near Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. (Express File Photo) Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. (Express File Photo)

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao convened a meeting with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials recently, to discuss the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro route that is supposed to pass very close to the Raj Bhavan near the Pune University circle. It has been learnt that the governor’s office has agreed to give 375 square metres of its land along Baner Road, adjacent to Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), for the proposed Metro project.

“The governor discussed the Metro route and reviewed the station plan near the Raj Bhavan, located on Ganeshkhind Road. As per the proposed plan, this station will only be 10 to 15 metres away from the governor’s residence, which is why security is of immense concern,” an official from the governor’s office told The Indian Express.

The proposed 23.33 km elevated corridor, pitched to be built at a cost of Rs 6,530 crore, will have 23 stations — starting from Megapolis Circle in Hinjawadi to Civil Court in Shivajinagar. The Metro station along Baner road will also have parking and other transit facilities in the vicinity, making the area noisier than the present day.

“The PMRDA team has promised to install noise absorbers and take all necessary measures so that while staying at Raj Bhavan, the minimum disturbance is caused to the VVIPs during their official visit to Pune,’’ the official said.

