scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Maharashtra Governor refused to unveil former PM P V Narasimha Rao’s statue: Congress

Speaker Rahul Narvekar said that the House cannot discuss the actions of the Governor and cannot make judgmental remarks about his intentions.

“The university has conveyed this to the governor’s office and the ceremony will now be held in January 2023,” an official from the Koshyari's office said. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

ALREADY ENGULFED in controversies for his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari found himself at the receiving end on Monday after senior Congress MLA and former CM Ashok Chavan alleged that Koshyari did not accept an invitation to unveil the statue of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

“Ramtek’s Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University has invited Koshyariji for its convocation ceremony. The university administration had also requested him to unveil the statue of former Prime Minister late P V Narasimha Rao on the university campus. But he declined the invitation, and his office asked the administration to unveil it beforehand,” Chavan claimed.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar said that the House cannot discuss the actions of the Governor and cannot make judgmental remarks about his intentions. “I cannot allow anyone to pass judgmental remarks on a constitutional position like a governor for things that are not related to the business of this house,” he said.

State Forest Minister and senior BJP leader Sudhi Mungantiwar objected to Chavan’s remarks saying his information is not based on facts. “These remarks should be removed from the proceedings of the house,” he said. Narvekar said that the decision on this will be taken after scrutiny of the comments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...

However, Chavan continued with his statement saying Rao was a Member of Parliament from Ramtek and installing his statue at the university campus should not have been subjected to petty politics.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Chavan said, “Rao handled the country’s economy at a time when it was going through a delicate phase. It would have been a fitting tribute for him had Koshyari unveiled the statue. We demand to know the reason behind unveiling the statue on December 20, a day before the convocation ceremony was planned.”

More from Mumbai

When contacted the Governor’s office conveyed a communication from the university, which said that the ceremony to unveil the statue has been postponed to January 2023 as the donor of the statue was not available on December 20. “The university has conveyed this to the governor’s office and the ceremony will now be held in January 2023,” an official from the Koshyari’s office said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 03:14:11 am
Next Story

Govt will not bow in front of naxal threats, industrialisation will go on in Gadchiroli district: Devendra Fadnavis

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close