Maharashtra Governor refused to unveil former PM P V Narasimha Rao’s statue: Congress

ALREADY ENGULFED in controversies for his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari found himself at the receiving end on Monday after senior Congress MLA and former CM Ashok Chavan alleged that Koshyari did not accept an invitation to unveil the statue of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

“Ramtek’s Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University has invited Koshyariji for its convocation ceremony. The university administration had also requested him to unveil the statue of former Prime Minister late P V Narasimha Rao on the university campus. But he declined the invitation, and his office asked the administration to unveil it beforehand,” Chavan claimed.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar said that the House cannot discuss the actions of the Governor and cannot make judgmental remarks about his intentions. “I cannot allow anyone to pass judgmental remarks on a constitutional position like a governor for things that are not related to the business of this house,” he said.

State Forest Minister and senior BJP leader Sudhi Mungantiwar objected to Chavan’s remarks saying his information is not based on facts. “These remarks should be removed from the proceedings of the house,” he said. Narvekar said that the decision on this will be taken after scrutiny of the comments.

However, Chavan continued with his statement saying Rao was a Member of Parliament from Ramtek and installing his statue at the university campus should not have been subjected to petty politics.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Chavan said, “Rao handled the country’s economy at a time when it was going through a delicate phase. It would have been a fitting tribute for him had Koshyari unveiled the statue. We demand to know the reason behind unveiling the statue on December 20, a day before the convocation ceremony was planned.”

When contacted the Governor’s office conveyed a communication from the university, which said that the ceremony to unveil the statue has been postponed to January 2023 as the donor of the statue was not available on December 20. “The university has conveyed this to the governor’s office and the ceremony will now be held in January 2023,” an official from the Koshyari’s office said.